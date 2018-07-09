Boil water notice lifted for Oakland Park residents

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have lifted a boil water alert for residents of Oakland Park who were affected by a water main break.

The boil water notice was issued after an independent contractor broke a water main at Northwest Second Avenue and 66th street in Fort Lauderdale, Friday.

Water was initially cut off to over 4,000 residents and businesses between Northeast 45th Street to 69th Street and North Andrews Avenue to North Dixie Highway.

However, service was eventually restored, and the boil water notice was issued.

Laboratory samples have returned, and late Monday morning, officials confirmed the water was now safe to drink.

