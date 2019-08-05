Boil water notice lifted for Las Olas Isles neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice in place for several streets in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood has been lifted.

City of Fort Lauderdale officials advised residents in the Las Olas Isles area to boil their water following a water main break in the area of Las Olas Boulevard and Bontona Avenue on July 24.

In a statement issued on Monday morning, officials said those residing in the following areas no longer have to boil their water before use:

South Gordon Road

Hendricks Isle

Mola Avenue

Isle of Capri

Bontona Avenue

Coconut Isle

On August 1, the boil water notice had been lifted for seven other streets in the area.

Bacteriological survey results show the water is safe to drink again.

