Boil water notice lifted for Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice issued for a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood has been lifted.

On Wednesday, officials said the residents in the area of Victoria Park no longer have to boil their water.

Those in the area from Northeast Second Street to Fifth Street and Northeast Seventh Street to Ninth Avenue were affected.

The notice was issued exactly one week ago after a 12-inch water main was struck by a contractor in the area.

Crews have since repaired the leak.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.