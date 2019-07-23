Boil water notice lifted for all of Fort Lauderdale

The City of Fort Lauderdale has lifted the boil water notice left in place following a water main break affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

The precautionary notice was put in place on July 18, after a subcontractor crew working on electrical lines for FPL damaged a 42-inch water main near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

The announcement made on Tuesday morning indicated the water in the following areas of Harbor Beach, Harbour Inlet, Harbour Isles and Breakwater Surf Homes is safe to use:

All of South Ocean Drive from Southeast 20th Street North to the cul-de-sac.

Southeast Seabreeze Boulevard from 1235 to the Mercedes River Bridge.

Mayan Drive.

Grace Drive.

Marion Drive.

Barbara Drive from Southeast 25th Avenue to South Ocean Drive.

Anchor Drive west of South Ocean Drive.

Southeast 26th Avenue from Anchor Drive to Inlet Drive.

Southeast 26th Terrace south of Anchor Drive.

2717 Harbor Beach Parkway.

City officials, after consulting with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, said the water is safe to drink and use for those in the Fort Lauderdale area only. Residents who live in Oakland Park are advised to consult with their officials.

