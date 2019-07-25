Boil water notice issued in Las Olas Isles after water main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood has led officials to issue a boil water advisory.

Crews are working to repair the rupture that took place on Wednesday along Las Olas Boulevard and Bontona Avenue.

As a result, officials advised residents in the Las Olas Isles area to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or washing dishes until further notice.

The rupture takes place one week after a subcontractor crew working on electrical lines for Florida Power and Light struck a 42-inch water main near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, leading to interruptions in the water supply to residents in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities.

