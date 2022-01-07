MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water notice is now in effect for the Turtle Bay community in Miramar.

The notice affects everyone west of Douglas Road, south of Miramar Boulevard, east of Palm Avenue and north of Miramar Parkway.

A private contractor accidentally pierced a water main, according to officials.

Repairs have begun on the pipe.

Around 30 homes were affected by the break.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.