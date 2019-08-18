Boil water notice issued for parts of Lauderhill after main break

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice for parts of Lauderhill after a water main ruptured.

Officials said Florida Power and Light crews caused the break in the area of Northwest 26th Street and State Road 7, Sunday.

Homes at risk include the following areas:

Northwest 41st Avenue from the 2300 block to the 2500 block.

Northwest 26th Street from State Road 7 to U.S. 441.

State Road 7 from the 2400 block to the 2700 block.

Officials advised residents in the affected areas to bring all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes to a roiling boil for at least a minute.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show the water is safe to drink.

Residents may call 954-730-4225 for additional information.

