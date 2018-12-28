Boil water notice issued for part of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Part of Fort Lauderdale is under a water warning Friday morning.

A precautionary boil water order was issued for the Isle of Venice neighborhood. That’s just north of East Las Olas Boulevard.

Officials said crews made emergency repairs to a water line.

Residents are advised to bring all water to a rolling boil for at least a minute until further notice.

