Boil water notice issued for Hollywood neighborhood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a neighborhood in Hollywood.

On Tuesday morning, City of Hollywood officials took to Twitter to advise residents in the area of A1A between New Mexico and Harding Streets to boil their water after a water main valve break.

Precautionary boil water advisory issued for limited number of customers west of A1A between New Mexico & Harding Streets on barrier island due to water main valve break. Water service will be interrupted for several hours during repairs. Full restoration expected by 1A. pic.twitter.com/ws2ugposxa — City of Hollywood,FL (@cohgov) August 6, 2019

Officials said water in the area is expected to be fully restored by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

