Boil water notice issued for Hollywood neighborhood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a neighborhood in Hollywood.
On Tuesday morning, City of Hollywood officials took to Twitter to advise residents in the area of A1A between New Mexico and Harding Streets to boil their water after a water main valve break.
Officials said water in the area is expected to be fully restored by 1 a.m. Wednesday.
