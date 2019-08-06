Boil water notice issued for Hollywood neighborhood after sinkhole forms

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a neighborhood in Hollywood after a water main valve break formed a sinkhole.

City of Hollywood officials took to Twitter to inform residents of a water main valve break occurring along the 3200 block of North Ocean Drive on Monday night.

Those residing in the area of A1A between New Mexico and Harding Street have been advised to boil their water until further notice.

Precautionary boil water advisory issued for limited number of customers west of A1A between New Mexico & Harding Streets on barrier island due to water main valve break. Water service will be interrupted for several hours during repairs. Full restoration expected by 1A. pic.twitter.com/ws2ugposxa — City of Hollywood,FL (@cohgov) August 6, 2019

Utility crews finished their repairs to the 6-inch valve at around 1 a.m. and officials said water has been fully restored to the impacted area.

The valve break is said to have caused a sinkhole to form.

As of Tuesday morning, crews have filled the hole and continue to work on a patch.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to traffic delays.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.