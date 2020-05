FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Fort Lauderdale officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice for some residents.

Crews repairing water infrastructure at 50 Isle of Venice Drive. Residents in area may experience low or no water pressure. Precautionary Boil Water Notice IN EFFECT for properties located on Isle of Venice Drive. Details athttps://t.co/EBHwkSddQd pic.twitter.com/C0CUCI9Tnk — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) May 19, 2020

Residents on Isle of Venice Drive have been advised to boil their water until further notice.

The notice will remain in effect until two consecutive days of passing test results are received.

