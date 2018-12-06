FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale officials have issued a boil water notice for a four-block stretch after a water main ruptured.

Crews responded to the scene near Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast 26th Street, Thursday morning.

Officials advised residents who live between Northeast 32nd and 28th streets, and between 25th Avenue and Bayview Drive, to boil any water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

As a result of the break, eastbound traffic on Oakland Park Boulevard is down to one lane.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area while crews work to fix the rupture.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.