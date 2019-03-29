Boil water notice in effect for Fort Lauderdale’s Hendricks Isle neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice for the Hendricks Isle neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials said crews are completing emergency repairs to a six-inch water main at 92 Hendricks Isle.

The notice will remain in effect until tests show the water is once again safe to drink.

Officials advised all Hendricks Isle residents to boil water to be used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes for at least a minute.

For more information, residents may call the 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.

