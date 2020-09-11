Boil water lifted for Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The water is safe to drink in parts of Fort Lauderdale after officials lifted a boil water advisory.

The notice was rescinded for residents living in the area of Northeast 38th Street and 33rd Court, between Bayview Drive and the Intracoastal Waterway, Friday.

Crews have repaired a water main in the area, and test results showed the water is clean.

