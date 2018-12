SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water advisory for Sunny Isles Beach has been lifted.

City officials said the notice ended late Saturday night. They issued the advisory after a water main burst Thursday morning, sending water into the streets near 174th Street and Collins Avenue.

The following is a courtesy message from NMB Water. As of 10:45 pm on Saturday, December 22, NMB Water has CANCELED the precautionary boil water notice that had been in effect for all residential and commercial properties along 174 Street. For questions, call (305)NMB-WATER. pic.twitter.com/ZIdJsozdm8 — City of Sunny Isles Beach (@CityofSIB) December 23, 2018

The flooding caused road closures while crews worked to fix the break.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.