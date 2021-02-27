Boil water advisory issued for Fort Lauderdale’s Victoria Park neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water order has been issued for Fort Lauderdale’s Victoria Park neighborhood because of two water main breaks in the area.

According to city officials, a 10-inch water main and an 8-inch water main both broke in the area of Northeast 11th Avenue and Sixth Street, Friday evening.

Crews have since completed repairs to the broken mains, and water service has been restored.

A map of the affected properties can be seen highlighted in red below:

Neighbors with questions can call the city’s 24-hour customer service center at 954-828-8000.

