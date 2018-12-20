Boil water advisory issued after water main break in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break had led to a boil water advisory in Sunny Isles Beach.

Water gushed out of the street, near 174th Street and Collins Avenue, Thursday morning.

Police responded as roads in the area were shut down while crews worked to repair the break.

They worked for hours to stop the flow.

The break has since been fix, but a boil water advisory is now in place for residential and commercial properties along 174th Street until at least Saturday night.

