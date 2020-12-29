Boeing’s 737 Max scheduled to fly out of MIA after being grounded nearly 2 years

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Boeing’s 737 Max marked its runway return with a flight out of South Florida, after experiencing some turbulence last year with their planes.

The model is taking to the skies once again after they were grounded following two deadly crashes.

Tuesday morning, the model is scheduled for a round trip flight between Miami International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

The entire fleet has been grounded since March 2019 after two crashes claimed 346 lives — Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Lion Air Flight 610.

On Dec. 2, the airline flew a test flight of the 737 Max from Texas to Oklahoma.

The goal was to help boost confidence in the plane.

The United States is one of the first countries to have aviation authorities approve the use of the 737 Max.

The FAA, just last month, approved the changes Boeing made to the jet.

American Airlines representatives said they expect to phase more of the aircraft into their schedule through January beginning with one round-trip per day.

Passengers will be informed that their flight will be on the 737 Max.

