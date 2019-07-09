Bodycam video shows 3 suspects fighting Doral cops in drug-fueled attack

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera video captured the tense moments several Doral Police officers who had responded to a domestic disturbance call came under attack by the very people who had dialed 911, and officials said the suspects were under the influence of drugs.

According to Doral Police, officers responded to a call about a fight between a man and a woman at the Contempo community, at the corner of Northwest 33rd Street and 91st Avenue, June 15.

But what appeared to be a routine call would take a wild and dangerous turn on that Saturday night.

“We responded to help, and in turn it was our officers that needed help,” said Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes.

Responding officers found a man lying on the floor. When an officer went to check on him, officials said, the subject assaulted him.

“We could tell that he was on something,” said Valdes.

When additional units responded, police said, another man and a woman assaulted those officers.

Investigators said the suspects were agitated and incoherent. At one point, the video shows one of the subjects biting the officers.

The officers were able take down the trio, but only after having to stun them with Tasers over and over again.

All three put up a fight after, police said, they were high.

The assailants, later identified as Coral Torres-Maldonado, Anthony Zepeda and John Suarez, were eventually taken into custody.

The suspects were transported a hospital for treatment and later taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

“It just goes to show you what our officers deal with on a day-to-day basis that the public doesn’t see,” said Valdes.

The officers involved in the attack are OK and back on the job.

Torres-Maldonado, Zepeda and Suarez are facing several charges, including disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer.

