Bodycam footage shows confusion surrounding mask ordinances at early voting site in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released bodycam footage showing the moment maskless voters were allowed into a Fort Lauderdale polling location is causing some confusion as to what is and isn’t allowed during early voting.

On Monday, four early voters showed up at the early voting polling location at the Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale without a face mask to cast their ballots.

They were asked by poll workers to leave, but the group refused to, leading to authorities being called to the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene and wanted to take care of the situation carefully to make sure they were not infringing on anyone’s right to vote.

Bodycam video shows officers initially explaining to the maskless voters that there is a mask ordinance and that they need to leave the site.

Shortly after, Fort Lauderdale Police gets word from the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office that voters who do not wear a mask can still vote in Broward County.

Two officers could be seen arguing with a poll worker, telling him that he has to let those voters cast their ballots.

“Because this is his polling place, he is designated by the county to run this polling place, and the rules of the polling place put forth by the county are a requirement for a mask in a polling place,” said the officer.

“Listen, you’re creating special guidelines for them. That is not going to happen,” a female officer said.

The polling worker then responds, “Because I have to protect the other people.”

“No. They have a right to vote. They are going to get in line and they’re going to vote and that’s it,” the female officer replies.

The poll worker tried to interdict saying, “No, no, no they have the right to vote,” but the female officer cuts him off saying, “Yeah, just like everybody else. Just like everybody else.”

As the poll worker continues to try and explain his side, the officer can be heard saying, “This conversation is over, so where do you want to put them in line?”

The man replies, “As soon as I get a call –” but the officer shouts back at him, “No you’re not! The supervisor of elections said they have a right to vote.”

7News has reached out to the Supervisor of Elections and Fort Lauderdale Police to get a clearer answer to the situation of mask ordinances at the polling sites.

The Broward Supervisor of Elections Office told 7News and Fort Lauderdale Police masks need to be worn in order to vote, but the supervisor also told police behind the scenes that the masks do not need to be worn in order to vote.

The Sun-Sentinel is reporting they have reached out to several law enforcement agencies and at least six of the ones that responded, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Coral Springs Police, essentially said if there are circumstances where a voter shows up without a mask to vote in Broward County, that that voter will be allowed to do so.

The mask requirement is a county ordinance and not a Broward Supervisor of Elections ordinance and therefore the confusion surrounding the situation remains unclear.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.