ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Bodycam footage showed the heroic efforts made by a Central Florida deputy moments after a chaotic nine car collision.

An Alachua Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was first on scene, was seen pulling off a calm rescue.

“I’m being told there’s someone trapped in the car closest to the fire,” said the deputy.

The cars crashed on Interstate 75, Monday.

The deputy first saved a woman who was pinned in her burning car before working to rescue other victims.

“Ya’ll hold hands, hold each others hands,” he said to children on the scene. “There you go. Hey, sweetheart, it’ll be all right.”

“Are you the police?” a child replied.

“I am. I have a dog in the car too, maybe I can show in a little bit,” the officer replied.

It’s still not clear what caused that crash.

Eight people were hospitalized following the crash.

