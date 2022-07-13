DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera footage shows a pursuit that led to the arrest of a Miami-Dade Police Officer accused of driving under the influence in the Florida Keys.

On Wednesday, the footage documenting the arrest of MDPD Officer Donovan Williams Rojas was released to the public.

Rojas is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol along with running from police, at around 4 a.m., June 12.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Chrysler 300 was spotted going over 110 mph on U.S. 1, near Mile Marker 101.

Investigators said the car was swerving and barely missed other vehicles.

After the tense chase, Rojas, 26, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Camera footage in the back of the patrol car shows Rojas crying. After being take to the sheriff’s office, he refused a breathalyzer test.

Rojas has been charged with running from police and driving under the influence.

He remains suspended without pay.

MDPD officials said this remains an open investigation.

