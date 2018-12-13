Body found in trunk of car in Southwest Miami-Dade Walmart parking lot

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the trunk of a car parked outside a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said officers were called to the scene in the area of Southwest 136th Avenue and 288th Street, just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, a man spotted a white Honda Accord he believed belonged to his brother, who had been reported missing in Monroe County.

The man followed the vehicle to the Walmart parking lot, where officers took three people inside the car into custody.

That’s when police noticed a foul odor, and found a covered body in the trunk of the car. The victim has not yet been identified.

Officers removed various items from the vehicle, including a couple of duffel bags, a plastic shopping bag and what appears to be a woman’s purse. Crime scene investigators then loaded the items into a truck for processing.

Police have blocked off a large section of the parking lot as they continue to investigate.

Officials said it remains unknown how the body got there or how that person died.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.