Body of swimmer missing near Miami Beach found

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A search for a missing swimmer near Miami Beach has tragically ended after his body was found.

Ocean Rescue crews located the body at around 9:40 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene as crews carried the body, covered by a yellow tarp, back to shore.

The 43-year-old man who was found dead was the father of an 11-year-old child, who crews rescued on Wednesday evening.

Police said they got the call just before 6 p.m., reporting several swimmers in distress near 54th Street and Collins Avenue.

Authorities said, thanks to a good Samaritan, two made it back to shore safely, while two men remained stuck in the surf.

A witness recorded a man in his 50’s being pulled from the ocean, unresponsive and rushed to Mount Sinai.

The good Samaritan who tried to save the swimmer died.

The 11-year-old child is said to be OK.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.