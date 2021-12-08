(CNN) — The body of Kathleen Moore was positively identified Tuesday evening, just hours after it was discovered.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said in a news conference Tuesday evening that her body was discovered about 50 yards Northeast of the home of her 30-year-old boyfriend Colin Knapp. He was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the disappearance of the 34-year-old Moore, Nocco said.

Nocco said a call came in from a citizen in the area around 11:30 a.m. local time this morning and that lead to the discovery. Moore had been missing for a week in an area northwest of Tampa, CNN reported previously.

The cause and time of Moore’s death are not known at this time, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Our hearts and prayers pour out to the family and friends of Kathleen Moore. I know you were all searching for a better resolution, and we all were, but unfortunately, this is what we have,” Nocco said.

Knapp, who is being held at the Pasco County Detention Center, has requested an attorney and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon, according to Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Rosa.

Based on their investigation, authorities searched the contents of a dumpster from the restaurant where Knapp works and discovered blood identified as Moore’s on clothing that belonged to Knapp, Rosa said, noting the amount of blood found suggested Moore had died.

According to Nocco, investigators learned Moore and Knapp were seen arguing the night of November 28 while out with friends in nearby Pinellas County.

Knapp told investigators the couple got into another argument at his home in New Port Richey after midnight, and Moore left before he went to the restaurant where he works “to complete a meat inventory order” around 1:30 a.m., Nocco said.

Investigators have no evidence that Moore ever left Knapp’s home, the sheriff said.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office canine units, a drone team and “20 to 30” detectives searched multiple areas of Pasco County trying to find Moore’s body, Rosa said.

“If there’s one thing that I can tell the family is that Kathleen was absolutely loved by this community,” Nocco said.

