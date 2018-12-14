Body of MDPD officer killed in ATV crash escorted to funeral home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police honored a fallen comrade after he was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash while on duty.

Dozens of officers escorted the hearse carrying the body of 46-year-old MDPD Officer Jermaine Brown from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home, Thursday.

Brown will be laid to rest after the 15-year veteran slammed into a tree while riding his police ATV in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday afternoon.

Funeral plans are still being finalized.

