LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a girl’s body was found floating in a Lauderhill canal.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene near Northwest 21st Street and 56th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the body of a juvenile girl, possibly a teenager, was found in the water. Police said the girl’s body had been in the water for some time, though it is unclear how long.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area.

