Body found near search area for missing Broward firefighter

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. (WSVN) — A body has been found amid the search for a missing Broward County firefighter.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a body was found nearby where Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue firefighter James Vonminden was last spotted.

We are investigating the findings of a decomposed male body located near the NW Corner of Randolph Siding Road and Haine Road, Jupiter Farms. The identity of the male will be determined after an autopsy is performed. No additional information to add at this time. pic.twitter.com/dDfqndf2nq — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 23, 2020

Officials have not confirmed that the body belongs to Vonminden.

Vonminden has been missing since Friday afternoon after he crashed his truck in Palm Beach County. Witnesses said he was last seen disoriented, and he disappeared shortly after the incident.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.