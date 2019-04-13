Body found near Deerfield Beach pier

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a person’s body was found near the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene near Northeast 21st Avenue and Second Street, at around 8:30 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said a group of people noticed the body after a fisherman initially spotted the victim in about seven to 10 feet of water.

“We were out on the pier, and one guy yells that he sees a body at the bottom,” said witness Chris Little. “It appeared to be a young guy with a white T-shirt. That’s all we saw.”

The BSO Dive Team recovered the body.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name.

