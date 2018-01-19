Body found in waterway in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEAS, FLA. (WSVN) - BSO divers recovered a man’s body in the intercoastal waterway, in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Friday morning.

A jogger had found the body floating just north of Commercial Boulevard, just before 6:30 a.m.

Officials have called the incident an apparent drowning.

Deputies have identified the body but will not release the name until next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.