NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is now underway after a body was found in the water in North Miami.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene along Northeast 135th Street near Keystone Point Marina, Tuesday morning.

Rescue crews responded to the scene just before 8:30 a.m. and could be seen trying to recover the body.

