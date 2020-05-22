Body found in shallow water near golf course in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are conducting a death investigation in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities responded to the scene near the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club at Southwest 138th Court and 62nd Street just before 8 a.m., Friday.

Police said a body was found in shallow water near the golf course.

The golf course has been blocked off as authorities investigate.

Officials have not revealed the identity of the victim.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

