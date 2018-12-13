Body found in parking lot of Florida City Walmart

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a car parked outside a Walmart in Florida City.

7Skyforce HD hovered above a white Honda sedan with the driver’s door open in the parking lot of the retailer in the area of Southwest 136th Avenue and 288th Street, just after 4 p.m., Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police crime scene investigators removed various items from the vehicle, including a couple of duffel bags, a plastic shopping bag and what appears to be a woman’s purse.

Officials have not provided further details about the disturbing discovery.

