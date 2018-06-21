Body found in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Miami.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, along Southwest 31st Avenue and 27th Lane, where evidence markers could be seen as well as a heavy police presence.

According to Miami Police, they received a call of a man’s body found near a residential area. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified. However, the body has been removed and taken to the Medical Examiner’s office.

At this point it is unknown if police have any leads on the shooter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

