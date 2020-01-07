Body found in lake on Dillard High School campus in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a lake on the Dillard High School campus in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the school, located near Northwest 11th Street and 27th Avenue, just before 7:45 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the body was found in the lake on the northwest corner of the campus.

It remains unknown if the victim is male or female.

The high school remains open and is operating as normal.

