Body found in dumpster near Downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation has begun after a body was found in a dumpster near Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Witnesses claim that the investigation began in the early morning hours on Tuesday, near Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Fifth Street.

Police confirmed they found a body in a dumpster and that a person is in custody.

The person in custody is being questioned by police.

If you have any information on this death investigation, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

