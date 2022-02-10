NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A body has been found inside of a car in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce showed footage of the scene in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 88th Street, Thursday.

Authorities are at the scene where a male was found slumped over the steering wheel.

According to reports, the person had been deceased for quite some time because somebody reported smelling a bad odor and seeing flies in the area.

The cause of the victim’s death remains unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

