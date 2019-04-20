Body found at Oakland Park intersection, causing road closure

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities shut down a busy intersection in Oakland Park after making a deadly discovery.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a person’s body was found near Northwest 18th Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard at around 4:30 a.m., Saturday.

Deputies closed down the intersection while they investigated.

Investigators have not confirmed whether or not the victim was hit by a car.

