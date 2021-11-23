NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found at Haulover Beach.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene along the 13700 block of Collins Avenue, near the Haulover Inlet, at around 8 a.m., Tuesday after a body was reported in the water.

The body found could be seen covered by a yellow tarp in the bed of a pick-up truck.

MDPD officials believe the victim is an adult male but have not released any additional information.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.