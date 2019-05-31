Body found along shore of Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A body has been found near the shore of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a body covered by a yellow tarp could be seen along the 2000 block of North Atlantic Boulevard on Friday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Police have the area blocked off as they investigate.

Rescue officials said the case will be investigated as a possible homicide.

