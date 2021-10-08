DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after a body was found along Interstate 595 in Davie.

Authorities responded to the scene along I-595, near the exit between Pine Island Road and Hiatus Road, Friday morning.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

Officers told 7News that they may remain on the scene for another hour.

Eastbound traffic has been affected while investigators work the scene.

