Body camera video released of arrest of armed carjacker

MIAMI (WSVN) - Body camera footage from a September 2018 arrest of an alleged Miami armed carjacker has been released.

The surveillance video showed Miami Police Officer Yordany Bajamonde ramming the suspect’s red Honda Civic head-on on U.S. 1, near Southwest 17th Avenue, on Sept. 11, 2018.

Bajamonde then stepped out of his police cruiser with his gun drawn, the video showed.

Officers then pulled the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Kieron Darnell Womble, out of the Civic, laid him on the ground and arrested him.

“Put him in another car, not my car,” Bajamonde said in the video.

Womble is accused of carjacking the red Honda from a restaurant on Northwest 36th Street and 17th Avenue on Sept. 10, 2018. Surveillance video from that night showed a man armed with a shotgun approaching the restaurant’s owner and an employee.

When one of the victims was asked if he felt he might die, the victim responded, “Absolutely.”

“It’s a 29 carjacking. The video where he’s armed with a shotgun,” Bajamonde said to other officers shortly after the arrest.

The red Honda then exploded as a result of the crash, totaling both the sedan and the marked police cruiser.

Bajamonde was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after the arrest with minor injuries.

Womble remains in jail awaiting trial.

