Body camera video captures cops using Taser, dragging man out of Opa-Locka home

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera video shows several police officers using a Taser on a man multiple times before dragging him feet first out of a Opa-Locka home in late September.

The video captures officers entering a home along York Street on Sept. 21 after they received calls for help with a 19-year-old member of the home. Family members told the officers they had to tie Jafet Castro up because he was acting irrationally.

This is Opa-Locka PD body cam footage of an arrest of a 19-year-old last month. Cops say he was on drugs and acting irrationally when they arrived. His family called police for help and said they had to tie the young man up beforehand. They now say they’re suing. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/0fTSktAAi6 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 22, 2020

A relative could be seen assisting the officers with his leg over the man that was being taken into custody.

As officers get involved, the situation gets uglier, and trying to take the 19-year-old into custody proved to be a challenge for the officers.

“This guy’s overpowering us,” one officer said as they tried to place handcuffs on Castro.

Soon after, their efforts to handcuff Castro gives way to a Taser being deployed, and the sound of the stun gun is heard a few times in the body camera video as emotional relatives watch in agony.

Then, the young man is punched by an officer, and the law enforcement members seem to disagree over whether or not the tactic was necessary.

“Don’t do it, don’t do it,” the first officer said. “That’s not going to help.”

“What do you mean don’t [expletive] do it? He’s resisting,” a second officer said. “Don’t [expletive] tell me ‘Don’t do it.'”

“I know, but he’s also just a 43,” the first officer said.

The Taser is used several more times before they drag Castro out of the home feet first. An officer could be heard yelling, “No more Tase,” as another officer uses the stun gun once more.

Attorney Michael Pizzi said he is filing a suit on behalf of the family.

“If you watch the video, he was subdued and handcuffed when he was dragged outside the house by his feet,” he said. “They stun gunned him about five or six times.”

In a statement, police said Castro was in “a violent rage,” and the city and its officers said when they arrived to the home, they found Castro “tied up with wire and extension cable. Mr. Castro refused orders to submit to being handcuffed by the officers on scene. The suspect resisted violently.”

Police also provided photos of an officer’s injured eye, another officer’s injured hand as well as photos of drug paraphernalia, they said, was found in the home.

“Doctors determined that he was, in fact, under the influence of dangerous drugs,” officials said in a statement.

Pizzi said the officer dragging Castro out of the home is Opa-Locka Police Lt. Sergio Perez, who was fired from the force for his role in a fatal wrong-way chase on Interstate 95 in April 2013 that killed four tourists. He was later rehired by the department.

Police opted not to take Castro to jail and instead took him to a mental health facility, where he stayed for a least a couple of days under evaluation. They said they were still evaluating whether or not to press criminal charges.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.