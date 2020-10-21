Body camera footage shows confusion surrounding mask ordinances at early voting site in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera footage shows the moment maskless voters were allowed into a Fort Lauderdale polling location has caused confusion as to what is and is not allowed during early voting.

Last week, appointed Broward Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci implied that the mask ordinance would be followed.

“There is an ordinance, and I rely on people’s common sense and good faith,” he said.

Police said Antonacci is not enforcing the mask rule, and he never told that to his poll workers.

Four early voters showed up at the early voting polling location at the Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale without a face mask to cast their ballots on Monday.

They were asked by poll workers to leave, but the group refused to, which lead authorities to be called to the poll location.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the polling station and wanted to take care of the situation carefully to ensure they were not infringing on anyone’s right to vote.

Body camera video shows officers initially explaining to the maskless voters that there is a mask ordinance and they need to leave the site.

Shortly after, the officers receive a message from the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office that stated voters who do not wear a mask can still vote in the county.

Two officers could be seen arguing with a poll worker, telling him that he has to let those voters cast their ballots.

“Because this is his polling place, he is designated by the county to run this polling place, and the rules of the polling place put forth by the county are a requirement for a mask in a polling place,” said the officer.

“Listen, you’re creating special guidelines for them. That is not going to happen,” a female officer said.

The polling worker then responded, “Because I have to protect the other people.”

“No, they have a right to vote. They are going to get in line, and they’re going to vote, and that’s it,” the female officer replied.

The poll worker tried to interdict and said, “No, no, no they have the right to vote,” but the officer cuts him off and said, “Yeah, just like everybody else, just like everybody else.”

As the poll worker attempted to continue to explain his side, the officer said, “This conversation is over, so where do you want to put them in line?”

The man replied, “As soon as I get a call,” but the officer shouted back at him, “No you’re not! The supervisor of elections said they have a right to vote.”

7News has reached out to the Supervisor of Elections and Fort Lauderdale Police to clear up whether or not masks are required at polling sites.

The Broward Supervisor of Elections’ Office told 7News and Fort Lauderdale Police masks need to be worn in order to vote, but the supervisor also told police behind the scenes the masks do not need to be worn to vote.

The Sun-Sentinel has reported they have reached out to several law enforcement agencies, and at least six of the ones that responded, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Coral Springs Police, essentially said if there are circumstances where a voter shows up without a mask to vote in Broward County, the voter will be allowed to do so.

“I would ask that they understand their duty to maintain civil society, and in this instance to help with our health and well-being,” said Broward County Mayor Dale Holness.

The mask requirement is a county ordinance and not a Broward Supervisor of Elections ordinance, and therefore, the confusion surrounding the situation remains unclear.

