Body cam videos released of 2 takedowns at West Palm Beach restaurant

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released body cam footage showing officers responding to a disturbance at a restaurant in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach Police released the footage on Monday, one day after a bouncer reported a huge fight that had broken out inside of Banko Cantina.

In one officer’s body cam video, a woman could be seen on the floor screaming while she was being handcuffed.

According to investigators, police were trying to separate the crowd when that woman, identified as 31-year-old Amandy Fountain, began to attack them.

She was arrested and taken to jail.

Fountain was charged with aggravated battery and violently resisting an officer. She has since bonded out of jail.

The 31-year-old is a teacher in Port Saint Lucie. She has since been placed on temporary duty away from students.

In another body cam video, a man identified as Akeem McDonald could be seen being shocked by a Taser.

The Taser did not appear to work, so police placed McDonald in a choke hold and dragged him out of Banko Cantina.

He was not arrested or charged with a crime, but he was given a notice to appear in court for obstruction.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.