Body cam video shows Florida deputies wrangling gator that hid under car

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Another day, another alligator.

Alligators are nothing new to Floridians. However, they can still a bit of a surprise, especially if they are found under your car.

That’s exactly what happened to a Tampa resident who found a gator measuring over 10-feet under their car on March 31.

The car owner called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, who then wrangled up the gator.

Video of the incident was captured on body camera and was recently released by the sheriff’s office.

Ultimately, the massive gator was captured, thanks in part to a trapper with Florida Fish and Wildlife, and taken to an alligator farm.

Neither the gator or anyone involved in the incident was injured.

Officials also used the incident to remind residents that if they ever encounter a gator:

Keep your distance,

keep your pets away from the water’s edge

never feed the animal

only swim in designated swimming areas during the daytime, since gators are most active during dawn and dusk.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.