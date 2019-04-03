Body cam video shows couple detained after Brickell MLK confrontation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video captures the aftermath of a traffic confrontation on the Brickell Bridge that pitted an armed man and his girlfriend against a group of teenagers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The footage shows City of Miami Police officers pulling over 51-year-old Mark Allen Bartlett and his girlfriend, Dana Scalione, along Biscayne Boulevard, near Northeast 13th Street, Jan. 21.

“Oh, my God. This is crazy,” Bartlett is heard saying moments after an officer took him into custody. “How am I arrested right now and all these black kids aren’t?”

“You’re being lawfully detained right now while we conduct our investigation, OK?” one of the responding officers replied.

Cellphone video from the Dream Defenders group showed the contentious exchange that preceded the detainment, as Bartlett and Scalione engaged in a verbal altercation with teens who were blocking the bridge.

That video showed Bartlett wielding a firearm as he hurled racial slurs and expletives at the teens.

“You [expletive] losers,” he said.

After he was apprehended, Bartlett claimed Scalione was attacked.

“Just so you know, they hit my wife. They ran over her foot. I came out there to protect her,” he is heard saying on the body cam video. “They left, thank God, and I went back to my car. What’s the problem?”

Bartlett then became upset with law enforcers.

“Why are they not being arrested? How are you guys letting this happen?” he said.

Meanwhile, Scalione is seen walking backwards on the sidewalk, her arms raised. Officers then handcuffed her.

Scalione was not calm as she was put in a cruiser.

“I’m having a panic attack! Oh, it’s hot, it’s hot!” she said.

Bartlett was all smiles, even laughing and joking, as he is put in the back of a squad car.

“Don’t get everything, now. Take it easy,” he is seen telling an officer.

Scalione was later released and not charged, but Bartlett was later arrested and taken to jail.

Bartlett was originally charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, but a month after the incident, he appeared in court to face a hate crime charge.

Bartlett’s trial has been scheduled for the end of June. He is pleading not guilty.

