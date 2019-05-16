Body cam footage shows family’s rescue from burning Boynton Beach home

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Body camera footage captured the intense moments police officers in Boynton Beach smashed through a door and rushed to the rescue of a family in a burning home.

Boynton Beach Police Officer Daniel Montoute-Howard and his partner, Sgt. Widy Jean, responded to the scene of the blaze along Azalea Circle, Wednesday night.

Montoute-Howard’s body camera shows the officer did not hesitate for a minute as he burst through the front door.

The officer said he first saw the homeowner, Shenese Bryant, unconscious on the couch.

“Ma’am, come on. The house is on fire. Come on,” said Montoute-Howard is heard saying to Bryant.

Montoute-Howard said he then turned to his partner.

“I said, ‘You take her,’ and I could hear on the radio that ‘I can see kids in the window,’ so I knew they were still upstairs,” he said, “so from there I ran upstairs.”

Jean threw Bryant over his shoulder and carried her outside to safety.

Meanwhile Montoute-Howard goes deeper into the burning home to rescue the homeowner’s 19 year-old daughter and two granddaughters, ages 5 and 6, upstairs.

In the end, everyone was able to make it out alive.

Cameras captured Bryant on Thursday as she returned to the charred house.

But the homeowner said she couldn’t be more thankful that Montoute-Howard and Jean answered her family’s calls for help.

“There’s no words,” she said as she slowly shook her head.

Montoute-Howard, who has been on the force for four years, said this was the first time he encountered a fired like this.

He said he’s grateful it ended the way it did.

“The firefighters were taking great care of them. I saw them carrying the kids on their shoulders and stuff, and they had teddy bears and everything else,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Bryant said she spotted flames coming from the kitchen garbage can right before the fire started.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.