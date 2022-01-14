MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released new view connected to a creepy crime.

Hotel manager Anthony Banderas has been charged with following a guest into her room and sexually assaulting her.

Newly released body camera footage shows that man using explicit language with Miami Beach Police officers.

The alleged victim fought back in court after this hotel horror.

“I did not do nothing like that,” said Banderas on police body cam footage.

The South Beach hotel manager told police he didn’t batter a hotel patron and touch her privates in her room against her will.

But that’s what Miami Beach police arrested Banderas for in 2021.

He’s seen on body camera and surveillance footage obtained exclusively by 7News.

He’s also now a defendant of a lawsuit.

Banderas managed and lived at the Waldof Towers Hotel on Ocean Drive, and on the night of his arrest said horrible things about the young women, after the victim called police to report his alleged crime.

“They’re both in the condition, they could be raped 100 times…[Unintelligible],” said Banderas

“Wait, what did you say? What did you just say?,” said one of the officers.

“They’re both in the condition, they could’ve been raped 100 times, and they would not even know,” said Banderas.

March 25th, two days after he went to jail for battery, 7News went to Banderas for a statement, but he had no comment.

He was still living at the hotel back then.

7News knocked again Thursday night.

If he had answered, we would have asked him about the civil suit filed by the victim in his pending criminal case.

The one that says the victim, a woman in her 20’s visiting then for spring break, “was battered and touched sexually against her will by defendant Banderas. Defendant Banderas took off plaintiff’s bathing suit against her will, overpowered her.”

The hotel’s clerk stated that Banderas no longer lives at nor works for the hotel.

That employee said he didn’t know of Banderas’ whereabouts.

Last year, he was in his hotel room, which police said was his residence.

7News went to the suspect’s room and asked if he wanted to speak about the allegations, he responded, “No, my attorney says no.”

We had more luck months later with the front desk clerk in the lobby.

Asked about the a lawsuit filed against Room Mate, the parent company of Waldorf Towers hotel, the Waldorf Towers hotel, along with the llc that owns it, the clerk said, the hotel had no comment.

The lawsuit alleges that the hotel and hotel company were negligent for hiring Banderas, among other things.

The plaintiff is said to be still suffering from emotional and psychological distress.

Banderas has another criminal court hearing in March.

