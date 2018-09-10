Boca Raton man arrested after threatening family with AR-15

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Boca Raton man was arrested after being seen on surveillance video knocking on his neighbor’s door while sporting a bullet proof vest and holding an AR-15 rifle.

Footage obtained by CBS12 showed 48-year-old Kevin Flaherty knocking on a door along Brandywine Drive and Fox Hunt Trail, just before 11 p.m., on Sept. 5.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a teenager inside the home called 911 to report Flaherty ringing his doorbell. The teen told dispatchers he saw him through a Ring camera which notified him of somebody being outside.

Thomas D’Errico, the teen’s father, spoke with investigators and said Flaherty’s wife and daughter left him earlier that week after he threatened to shoot and kill them.

The arrest report says the teen told authorities the man had previously threatened the family and has a history of substance abuse. He said he believes Flaherty was going to kill them because they had let his daughter stay with them.

Flaherty appeared in court Friday where a judge ordered him to not go near the victim or be in possession of any weapon or firearm.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and is being held without bond.

